Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu has a three year employment contract at Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old completed the formalities of his move ahead of the start of pre-season training after Boro agreed a deal with Wycombe for his services.

Mubiru scored against Middlesbrough at Adams Park last season with a terrific strike.

He was Wycombe’s leading goalscorer in a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Championship on the final day of the season, their fate sealed, ironically, at the Riverside.

Boro boss Neil Warnock said: “I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times. He looks raw at times but he’s so keen and dedicated wherever he plays and I think the fans will really get behind him because he’s such a 100% player.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

The striker was a product of Reading’s Academy before he went on to join Watford. Loan spells with Crewe, Doncaster, Port Vale, and Blackpool all followed before a two-season spell at Cambridge produced 22 goals in 80 appearances.

He went on to be a runner-up in the Scottish Cup during a spell in the SPL with Hearts before returning south of the border at the start of last season when he signed for newly promoted Wycombe.