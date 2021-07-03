2021 CAF Champions League Final:

17th July: Kaiser Chiefs (South Africa) Vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

Casablanca Complex, Muhammed V Stadium, Morocco

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ugandan FIFA Assistant Referee Dick Okello to officiate the 2021 CAF Champions League final.

This will be between South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs against Egyptian giants Al Alhly on 17th July 2021 at the Casablanca Complex Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.

Okello is the second assistant referee for this epic encounter.

Earlier on, CAF had named another Okello entity in Lee but corrected with a fresh statement.

The game will be handled by Burundian national Pacifique Ndabihawenimana.

Cameron’s Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue is first assistant.

Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane from Gabon is fourth official.

Aboubakar Alim Konate (Cameroon) is match commissioner.

Another Cameroonian, Divine Evehe Raphael is referee assessor.

The general coordinator is Khaleed Lemkecher from Tunisia.

Moroccan Najib Berbar is security officer.

Jiyed Redouane (Morocco) is video assistant referee, assisted by Zakaria Brinsi and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco).

Another Moroccan Said Zakini is the COVID19 officer.