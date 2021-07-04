Wasswa Bbosa will be rewarded with a new contract following his heroics that guided Express FC to their first league title in nine years.

Currently, Bbosa is a free agent after his contract with the Red Eagles expired but the hierarchy at Wankulukuku want him to continue leading the club ahead of a bigger campaign as they return to continental football.

Bbosa returned to the club midway the 2019/20 season, signed a six month contract and saving the club from relegation earned him another one year contract.

Express Football Club Chairman, Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“At the moment, the two parties are negotiating over a new contract,” a source close to both told Kawowo Sports. “The chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka is a big admirer of Bbosa and after winning the title, there is no way he will let him leave the club.”

Bbosa and his staff are already looking ahead with plans on recruitment as the club wants to make a mark on the continent and also defend the league title.

Express (7 titles) are the third most successful club in the country after Villa and KCCA who have 16 and 13 titles respectively.