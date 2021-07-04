Vastly experienced goalkeeper Martin Elungat has been bombarded by a wide selection of offers on the table coming to the start of the 2021-2022 season.

This comes after the expiry of the short term employment contract at Mbarara City Football Club where he had six matches both in the Star Times Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Kawowo Sports has established that his parent club (Mbarara City) leads the cast of teams interested to have him on board.

Mbarara City is much keen to retain him having exhibited good command of the goal posts and was outstanding in the specific games he featured in.

He has since confessed that priority is given to the parent club even if offers from Uganda, Kenya and Zambia are coming in.

“This is a tricky moment to decide but I am weighing on the offers. I want to give priority to Mbarara City and see what is been offered to me” Elungat disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

His tenure at Mbarara City commenced with the goal-less draw away with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the stanbic Uganda Cup.

He was then in goal during the 1-0 home loss to URA during the return leg at Kakyeka stadium before picking a man of the match accolade in the 1-all draw with champions Express at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium during his league debut at Mbarara City.

Goalkeeper Martin Elungat shows man of the match placard against Express during his league debut at Mbarara City

Christened as Smartinho by the football family across the divide, Elungat also played in the 2-0 home win against Sports Club Villa, the goal-less draw with KCCA as well as the 2-0 loss to the tax collectors.

His wide experience has witnessed him play in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

In Uganda, Elungat featured at Fire Masters as well as the three traditional VEK clubs; Sports Club Villa, Express and KCCA; with Mbarara City the latest club.

He then ventured in the murky semi-professional waters; playing at Muhorono, Zoo and Thika United (Kenya) before crossing over to Rwanda at Musanze, Nyanza and Muhanga.

Elungat is a ball playing goalkeeper with exceptional game reading antics, shot stopping expertise and great command of the team.

Besides Mbarara City, a couple of clubs as Lusaka Dynamos (Zambia), AFC Leopards (Kenya), KCCA, BUL (Uganda) have shown interest to take him on.