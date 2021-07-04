Tooro United Football Club holding midfielder Eric Akol has a realistic dream, to be among the best footballers in Uganda and the world.

Akol is closer to realizing his dream having been part and parcel of the Tooro United squad that worked toothlessly to see the club earn promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

“Like any other footballer, I want to perfect everything I do so that I am the best in my department in Uganda and the rest of the world. I also want to play for the Uganda national team at some team and turn professional in the best diaspora leagues” Akol dreams.

Born to Washington Akol and Margrey Akareut on 26th June 2003, Akol hails from Angangam village in Bukedea Town Council.

He started his elementary at Namatala Primary school in Mbale city before he shifted base to Manafwa High School, Amus College, Rock High School – Tororo and later joined Ndejje University.

Tooro United head coach Edward Golola with Eric Akol, a holding midfielder during the unveiling ceremony at Tooro United Football Club

Football Career:

Akol started his soccer career at Mbale based Blessed soccer academy while he was at Namatala.

He then joined Mbale Tigers football club as a student at Manafwa High school and joined Ndejje University in the second division before switching allegiance to Tooro University.

“When coach Edward Golola (German) approached me to join Tooro United, I warmly welcomed the move because I had always treasured and yearned to work with him” he speaks of joining Tooro United.

Akol is a good controller of the ball, passer over all distancing, tackler, dribbler as well as a perfect shooter.

Detailed Profile: