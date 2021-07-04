Zambian veteran striker Jacob Mulenga believes compatriot Patson Daka signing for English Premier League side Leicester City could open doors for Southern African football.

The Premier League, arguably the best in the world has attracted many African stars but mostly from West and North Africa.

With Daka joining Leicester City, Mulenga believes things could change the stance.

“It’s a very big thing for Africa in general but specifically for southern Africa,” Mulenga told BBC Sport Africa.

“The [African players] you get in the Premier League are mainly from West or North Africa. Southern Africa is a not-so-known place for talent.

“The talent is there but not many manage to go into Europe and make it big, so what he’s done is very big for all the kids in southern Africa.”

Currently, only Percy Tau (South Africa – Brighton and Hove Albion) and Marvellous Nakamba (Zimbabwe – Aston Villa) are the only players from the Southern part of Africa plying their trade in the EPL.

At Leicester City, Daka meets fellow Africans in Nigerians Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ghanaian Daniel Amartey as well as Ivorian Habib Kolo Toure who is an assistant coach at the club.