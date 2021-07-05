Peace Lekuru has been named as captain for the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes.

In a statement published by Uganda Rugby Union, Lekuru will be assisted by Patricia Anek and Charlotte Thereza Mudoola.

Lekuru, who plays for the Entebbe based Avengers Rugby Club, will begin her service leading the Lady Rugby Cranes through its first tournament in the post-COVID era. This will be during the 2021 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup from July 10-18 at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala City.

Peace Lekuru Credit: Lillian Nakitende

Lekuru had an outstanding performance during the 2021 Central Region Women’s 10s Championship for her club earlier this year. She won two of the three Most Valuable Player awards available in the senior category.

The Lady Rugby Cranes will play two tests against Zimbabwe in Pool C of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup.