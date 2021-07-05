Express Football Club will officially be crowned as Champions of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League on Thursday following a confirmation from both the League organizers (UPL Secretariat) and FUFA.

The announcement was made on Monday, indicating the new League Champions will earn their title in a scientific ceremony.

“FUFA and Uganda Premier League have finalized plans to scientifically crown the 2020/21 UPL Champions Express FC. The function will be held on Thursday 8th July 2021, 10:00am at StarTimes Offices in Nakasero.” Confirmed a statement.

It should be noted that Express FC were declared Champions on 29th June after the FUFA Emergency Executive Committee evoked the Force Majeure rule that talks about uncertainties.

With a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 announced on 18th June, playing of the League to conclusion couldn’t be achieved.

By the time the aforementioned rule was evoked, Express FC were top of the log on 58 points with four matchdays left.

This is the first League title for the Red Eagles since 2012 and their sixth in total.

However, last season’s Champions Vipers SC have not received their league trophy yet since there was no crowning ceremony organized.