Wasswa Bbosa won his first league title as Head Coach after Express FC were declared league winners a week ago.

The Red Eagles capitalised on being the league leaders at a time when Fufa made a decision to end the season for a successive campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic that sent the country into a lockdown.

The declaration meant that Bbosa became only the sixth manager in Express’ history to guide the club to a league championship.

Bbosa and his technical bench

It’s a spectacular achievement that thrusts Bbosa’s name amongst the very best coaches that the Wankulukuku based club has ever seen, matching all but Robert Kiberu on one title.

But where exactly does he rank in the iconic history of the oldest club so far in the top tier?

Well, fear not, because our own Ismael Kiyonga has sought to tackle that question.

6. Wasswa Bbosa

Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa Credit: Express FC Media

The weakest of league title winners at Express FC but make no mistake, Bbosa fought off stiff competition from URA and Vipers SC to secure the league. Only ranks sixth becomes the campaign was cut short and he also missed out on a double as the Red Eagles were/are still in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

5. Sam Ssimbwa

Sam Ssimbwa won the title with Express FC in 2011/12 Credit: John Batanudde

His title winning side in 2011/12 could arguably be the weakest side ever to win a title at Wankulukuku. No one gave them a chance but they saw off strong competition from then Bunamwaya (now Vipers) and URA.

4. David Otti (R.I.P)

David Otti

The veteran tactician had several stints at Wankulukuku but none more fruitful than the 1993 season when he helped the Red Eagles win their first title since 1975.

Otti had built a new look side and before the league triumph, they had lifted the Kakungulu Cup (now Stanbic Uganda Cup) in 1991 and 1992.

He died on March 3, 2011 at Case MedCare Hospital in Kampala.

3. Dragon Popadic

The Serb was in charge as Express defended the title in 1996; only the second time the club has done so and also won the 1997 Kakungulu Cup.

The Red Eagles won the title by a difference of 10 points on 75 points.

2. Robert Kiberu (R.I.P)

An icon at the club and for Uganda Cranes. Kiberu guided the club to its first ever title in 1974 and also defended it the following season.

He had another stint at the club between 1987 and 1990 but won nothing. He died on May 5, 1990.

1. Jimmy Muguwa

Jimmy Muguwa won a league and Cup double with Express FC Credit: Daily Monitor

Muguwa ranks first on the list for not only guiding the club to the 1995 league and cup double but also reached the semi-finals of the Africa Club Championships.

It remains the only time the Red Eagles have won a league and cup double and also the best they have performed on the continent.