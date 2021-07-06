Midfielder Julius Mutyaba has penned a contract extension at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Mutyaba’s new deal will see him serve the tax collectors for at least another three seasons.

His contract ran down at the end of June 2021 and the negotiations for a new deal were successful.

Mutyaba has been part of URA’s team for the past four years since leaving Lweza Football Club.

Julius Mutyaba moments after penning the new contract on Tuesday, 6th July 2021 in Nakawa

He remains one of the most committed players at URA, orchestrating the midfield department diligently with timely tackles and perfect ball distribution.

Mutyaba is also a team player and awesome commander once on the field of play.

URA is plotting for start of the new season where they will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club is also finalizing on the head coach slot where Sam Ssimbwa is tipped for a new contract (upon agreement of working terms).

Expected new signings:

URA FC has already poached Geofrey Wasswa and Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City) as well as Onduparaka’s talisman Living Kabon, among others.