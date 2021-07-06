On 4th June 2021, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) captain and first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago poked the face of Express’ Daniel Shabena during an off the ball incident with 8 minutes to play during the return leg for the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter final clash at Lugogo.

The referee did not hesitant but point to the spot and Martin Kizza Lubwama scored the resultant penalty to level the matters.

By close of the 90 minutes, the game was all square at 1 goal apiece and KCCA bowed out on the away’s rule having drawn goal-less during the first leg.

The result and its implication did not go well with Lukwago and the entire KCCA family.

Fans bitterly castigated his action to foul Shabena in an off the ball incident.

Thirty three days after the incident; Lukwago has officially apologized to the KCCA fraternity; fans, fellow players, management and technical team.

I am here to apologize to you all for the heartbreaking mistake I made in our Uganda Cup quarterfinal match against Express FC on that dark day. It was not only a mistake against our old rival but also one that got us to miss the semi-finals of the competition. I wholly understand we were in control and were only minutes away from progressing to the last four. As captain of this mighty club, it was my duty to ensure progress but not let my team and you the fans down. I am entirely sorry for the pain I have caused you since. As long as I am still at the books of KCCA, I will serve and work my lungs out to restore the club’s pride and bring back the smile on all your faces….May God protect you all. Charles Lukwago, KCCA Football Club Captain

KCCA captain Charles Lukwago commands the backline. (Credit: John Batanudde)

The open lettered apology has since gone viral across all the social media platform and definitely drawn different reactions from the fans.

“It is all good champ, you the best” Jason Arinda tweeted. Arthur Kakumirizi is still bitter with the former Lweza and Proline shot stopper as he down played the apology.

“Toyina Kyotugamba” literally translated there is nothing you are telling us” wrote Kakumirizi.

Lukwago’s public apology in ink and audio format remains a legacy set given the fact that many Ugandan footballers rarely issue such

Therefore, himself (Charles Lukwago) and the management team ought to be given the respect where it is due.

Lukwago is current part of the Ugandan team that is preparing for the 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup due in Ethiopia.

The One Tex Pro Gloves sponsored goalkeeper also traveled to Saudi Arabia where Uganda played two international build up matches against the host in Riyadh city.