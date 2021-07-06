For the first time since forming the Villa Members Trust (VMT) that owns the club, SC Villa are set to hold their first ever Congress.

In a statement released by the club, the Jogoos will hold the Congress on July 17, 2021.

According to the statement, only members that will pay an annual congress fee of Shs. One million will be the ones eligible to be part of the club’s Supreme Body.

“The Supreme Body of Sports Club Villa is the Congress,” re-affirmed a statement. “Only Members of the VILLA MEMBERS’ TRUST (VMT) are eligible to attend the Congress by paying both the 50,000 UGX (Annual membership Fee) and 1m UGX (Annual Congress Fee),” it added.

“The historic 1st Congress of Sports Club Villa shall be held on 17th July 2021 at 1000 Hours scientifically.”

Among other things to be discussed is the Promulgation of the Sports Club Villa Statutes, kick-start and road map of the election of the Club President and Executive Board and Sporting and Business status of the Club.

SC Villa is under interim leadership of their former defender William Nkemba for the past three years after overthrowing Ben Misagga at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The club is the most successful in Ugandan football with 16 league titles, 9 Uganda Cups, three Cecafa Kagame Cup, 1 Hedex Cup and have played in two continental finals.

However, they haven’t won a league title since 2004 and have only added two Uganda Cups (2009 and 2015) since then.

The formation of the Villa Members Trust is viewed as a program that will put to end ownership woes that have ruined the club in the past.