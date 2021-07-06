Left footed attacker Arafat Usama has signed the binding documentations at 13 time Uganda Premier League Premier league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Kawowo Sports has established that Usama signed a three year employment contract with the Kasasiro lads.

Usama was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament as he featured for the third placed Busiro.

Arafat Usama (second from right) shows up his MVP award during the crowning ceremony of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament

Usama is a great dribbler and has a venomous shot

Last season, he briefly trained with KCCA at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo under then head coach Mike Mutebi.

He had been eyed by two other clubs; Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers.

Usama started his career at Mbale Tigers Soccer Academy, featured at CRO before he was poached by Kajjansi United, a third division club in the Buganda regional football league.

Besides the ball dribbling abilities, Usama is also an affluent passer and shooter of the ball over all distances.

He is biological brother to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Isima Watenga, now at Chippa United in South Africa.

Nick-named as the Jabulani boy, Usama is managed by Prosper Sports Agency.

Meanwhile, KCCA has also reportedly secured right back Solomon Wafula (formerly at Mbarara City) and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa (former Vipers, Ndejje University and SC Villa midfielder).

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Arafat Usama

Nick-Name: Jabulani

Date of Birth: 29th September 2002

Place of Birth: Mbale, Eastern Uganda

Parents: Khassim Kiiza and Ziada Mutesi

Education: Nakaloki Islamic Primary School (P1-P7), Mbale S.S (S1-S4), St Mary’s SS Kitende (S5-S6), Kampala International University (KIU – Bachelor of Information Technology, 1st Year)

Football career: Mbale Tigers Soccer Academy, CRO Soccer Academy, St Mary’s SS Kitende, Kajjansi United Football Club

Role Models: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (Brazil & PSG), Riyad Karim Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) & Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Kaizer Chiefs) and Muhammed Shaban (Vipers & Uganda Cranes)

Favorite Dish: Rice and Beans