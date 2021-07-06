The 35 man Ugandan contingent that traveled to Saudi Arabia for two international friendly matches is expected to return to the country on the morning of Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

According to the media officer Lawrence Bwanika, the team is expected to touch base at Entebbe International Airport by 7:10 AM aboard Qatar Airways on flight QR 1385.

“Every person on the traveling delegation is safe and will return. We shall reach Entebbe International Airport at 7:10 AM on Wednesday morning aboard Qatar Airways via flight QR 1385” Bwanika disclosed.

During the first game, Uganda and Saudi Arabia played to a goal-less draw on Friday, 1st July 2021.

Two days later, Saudi Arabia overcame the visitors 2-0 with a goal in each half from Abdullah Abdrahman and Hashim Alyam.

Musa Ramathan closes on Nasser Salman Alomran at Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh city

Both matches were played at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh city.

Uganda used the two build-up games as a check-up before the 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia, which kicks off on 17th July 2021.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso revealed that the two friendly matches helped the team preparations a great deal as the CECAFA tournament comes knocking.

“We benefited a lot from the two international build up matches against Saudi Arabia. In all the department; goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attack, we got check points and will improve what is lacking in the remaining days” Byekwaso said after the build up on Monday night.

The 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge will be played by the U-23 side with atmost three over-aged players.

The Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA),Hassan Matovu (KCCA), Eric Kibowa (UPDF)

Out field players: Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Peter Magambo (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Saidi Kyeyune (Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Steven Mukwala (URA), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Bright Anukani (KCCA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Derrick Kakooza (Police), Salim Abdallah (Sports Club Villa), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL), Saddam Masereka (Sports Club Villa)

Officials: