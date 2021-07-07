Management of Mbarara City Football Club has resolved to retain out of contract forward Jude Ssemugabi for a record club signing fee.

Ssemugabi signed two more years in a deal that will keep him at the Ankole Lions until 2023 as reported by the club media department.

We are delighted to announce that Jude Ssemugabi has extended his stay at the club for more two years till 2023! Mbarara City FC Statement

Jude Ssemugabi is now the most expensive signing at Mbarara City, overtaking Paul Mucureezi. His transfer cost over Shs 30,000,000

Last season, Ssemugabi scored five goals for Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League.

Ssemugabi had attracted keen interest from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Express Football Clubs.

Besides the good first touch on the ball, Ssemugabi is blessed with blistering pace, an odd eye for goals and quick change of feet as he is able to serve in equal measure in either flanks.

He joins experienced goalkeeper Martin Elungat who also signed two more years.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City is also convincing other players as the midfield duo Ivan Eyam and Solomon Okwalinga to extend their stay at the club.