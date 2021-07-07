Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes’ newly appointed captain Peace Lekuru has stated that her ambition is to build the team’s confidence towards a winning mentality.

“I hope to build the team’s confidence towards a winning mentality during this Rugby Africa Cup tournament,” Lekuru said.

Her starting point will be the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2021 in which she will lead her team in two test matches against the Zimbabwe Women Sables.

The meetings will be the first time in history the two sides have met. For the Lady Rugby Cranes, this will be the first competitive match they will have played since 2019, the year that marked the nation’s return to international women’s rugby with the Elgon Cup.

Lekuru was promoted from assistant captain to full national team captain having earned the favour of head coach Leonard Lubambula. She has expressed her delight in the assignment and is eager to lead the team.

“Being captain is a great honour and opportunity for me both as a player and a leader. I’m happy to lead the team forward,” she said.

Peace Lekuru Credit: LILLIAN NAKITENDE

The Avengers Rugby Club captain has noted that because the team representing the club is made up of players from different clubs, her top priority will be to ensure that the chemistry is strong among all the players.

“I want to ensure team bonding in order to achieve our common goal as a national team. This is because we are players from different clubs representing our country,” Lekuru noted.

Lekuru will be assisted by the experienced national sevens captain Charlotte Thereza Mudoola and Patricia Anek.

The Lady Rugby Cranes will face Zimbabwe twice during the tournament on Wednesday, July 14, and Sunday, July 18 behind closed doors at Kyadondo Rugby Club.