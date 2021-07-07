Combative midfielder Julius Mutyaba is hopeful that the future holds better for him at URA FC. This is after he renewed his contract with the Tax Collectors for the next three years.

Mutyaba believes staying at URA FC is the best decision and promises more commitment in the coming seasons.

“I am so delighted that URA has entrusted me to continue serving at such a distinguished club. It was the best thing for me and the club to agree that I stay,” he said as quoted by the club website.

“The club has very big plans that I am part of, I renewed my contract to see that we finalize those plans. It’s unfortunate we narrowly missed out on the league title last season, but we are going to start from exactly where we stopped.” Added Mutyaba.

The midfielder who can also play as a Centre back had ran out of contract at the end of last month. After negotiations, the player agreed to put pen to paper on a deal that runs up to 2024.

The four-time league winners confirmed the development on Wednesday.

“Midfielder Julius Mutyaba has renewed his contract with URA,” the club confirmed before adding, ” Mutyaba agreed to extend his stay with the tax collectors for three more years, after four good seasons of great service to the club.

Mutyaba joined URA FC in 2017, from now defunct Lweza FC.