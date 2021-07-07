The Local Organising Committee of the Rugby Africa Cup Pool C tournament has confirmed that Uganda is ready to host the tournament come Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Flanked by his technical director, Obrien Tindimwebwa and Uganda Rugby Union CEO, Ramsey Olinga, the committee chairperson Philip Kiboijana Asiimwe said that their mandate was to organise the tournament that meets both the Rugby Africa standards and the Ugandan government’s directives, which he believes they have met.

This tournament was scheduled over a year ago – it is an international tournament and a World Cup qualifier for Rugby Africa. The union has been in constant discussion, with the help of the National Council of Sports, with the Ministry of Education & Sports and the Prime Minister’s office and everything has been done to ensure that the tournament is managed within the directives given by the government in line with the current COVID-19 situation. Philip Kiboijana Asiimwe, LOC Chairman

Kiboijana stressed that the tournament will be held under strict observance of the SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All teams will operate in a strict bio-bubble where they are not interacting with anyone outside of that bubble. Accredited media and other officials will have to present a negative PCR test result to be granted access to the match venue during the tournament.

The Rugby Africa Cup 2021 is a pre-qualifier for the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. The top two teams from each of the four pools will qualify for the Rugby Africa Cup 2022, after which the winner will qualify for the World Cup directly and the losing finalist will qualify for the Repechage.

The hosts for this year’s pools games were chosen among the top seeds in each of the four pools – Namibia in Pool A, Kenya in Pool B, Uganda in Pool C, and Tunisia in Pool D.

Uganda vs Kenya 2019 Rugby Africa Cup

Uganda men’s national team, Rugby Cranes, will face Ghana and Algeria while the women’s national team, Lady Rugby Cranes, will play against Zimbabwe.

Ghana has already arrived in the capital Kampala and have already embarked on training while Algeria is expected to touch down by Friday. The Zimbabwe Women Sables will arrive on July 12 just in time for their matches.

The tournament will run from Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 18 and all games will be played behind closed doors.

Pool C fixtures:

Saturday, July 10, 2021:

3.00 p.m. – Men: Ghana vs Uganda

Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

1.00 p.m. – Women: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

3.00 p.m. – Men: Algeria vs Ghana