The Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup are the most treasured club football competitions on the African continent with only a few clubs landing their hands on these trophies.

The tournaments’ history saw the titles going to all regions but Cecafa (East African) as no club from the region has ever claimed victory in the competitions.

The North (Union of African Football – UNAF) has dominated with a record 32 Caf Champions League titles and 12 Confederation Cup titles.

Shockingly, it’s the Central African Football Federations Unions (UNIFFAC) following in second position with 12 and 3 Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup titles.

West African Football Union (WAFU) lays third with 10 CL titles and a meagre 2 in the Confederation Cup while COSAFA has won two titles – all the Champions League.

At national level, Egyptian clubs have won the most CL titles; 15; nine of which are for Al Ahly, five for Zamalek and one for Ismaily FC.

Tunisian clubs boost of the most wins in the Confederation Cup with five titles – won by CS Sfaxien (3) and Etoile Du Sahel (2).

The only two titles by COSAFA have come with South African clubs; Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Only SC Villa and Simba (now UPDF) from Uganda have ever played in a continental final.