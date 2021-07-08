CAF Women’s Champions League- CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers

Group A

Lady Doves (Uganda), PVP FC (Burundi) Simba Queens (Tanzania)

Group B

Commercial Bank FC (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan), New Generation (Zanzibar)

Group C

Scandinavian WFC (Rwanda), FAD Club (Djibouti), Vihiga Queens (Kenya)

FUFA Women Super League Champions Lady Doves have on Thursday learnt the opponents they will face in the Preliminary stages of the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers.

The Masindi based outfit has been pitted in the same group (Group A) alongside Tanzania’s Simba Queens and Burundi’s PVC FC in the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers.

Both Simba Queens and PVC FC were Champions of their leagues in Tanzania and Burundi respectively.

The draw had a total of 9 teams and these were divided into three groups.

Group B has Commercial Bank FC (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan) and New Generation (Zanzibar)

The final pool (Group C) also has three teams including Scandinavian WFC (Rwanda), FAD Club (Djibouti) and hosts Vihiga Queens (Kenya)

The Zonal Qualifiers will kickoff on 17th July to 1st August in Nairobi, Kenya with the Champion earning a slot to represent CECAFA in the inaugural edition in Egypt later this year.

It should be noted that each of the six Zones will have at least a representative at the final tournament with Union of North African Football (UNAF) and West Africa Football Union B (WAFU -B) getting two slots each.

UNAF will get two slots with a team from Egypt (host Nation) and the other going through the Qualifiers.

On the other hand, WAFU-B got two slots because of having the CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations Champions, Nigeria.

Therefore, teams that will reach the final of WAFU- B Qualifiers will make it to the final tournament.