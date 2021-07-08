Express FC fans may still be basking in the glory of winning the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League title, their first since 2012 but the Club’s top brass is engulfed in the fight to keep some of their players.

With the Red Eagles already shifting focus to the Continental task ahead of them (CAF Champions League), holding onto their best players is a priority.

Towering defender Murushid Juuko was an influential figure at the heart of defence for Express FC, bringing on board both experience and leadership as the team cruised to their 7th league title.

He played 30 games in all competitions (League and Uganda Cup), scoring once against BUL FC.

Juuko is however out of contract and Kawowo Sports has since learnt the Club has opened talks to lure the player into signing a new contract.

The former Vipers SC and Victoria University player signed a one-year deal at the start of the season and this came to an end on 30th June 2021.

Defender Murushid Juuko (right) was warmly ushered in by head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa (Credit: Express Football Club Media)

A source that preferred anonymity indicated Express want Juuko to be part of their squad next season and offering him a new contract.

However, the player is weighing up options with his interest set at playing abroad. It should be noted that prior to joining Express FC, Juuko had featured for Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

He had also played at Tanzania’s Simba SC between 2014 -2019.

When contacted, Club PRO, Peter Tabu stated “Everyone at the club is still coming to terms with winning the league after a gruelling season, we haven’t started contract negotiations for any player but if we do we shall surely announce for now Juuko is still part of the club”.

There are also reports about the discrepancies in the contract of striker Eric Kambale who has already attracted interest from clubs like URA FC.