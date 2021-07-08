URA have already started to beef up their squad ahead of Continental football next season. The Tax Collectors will represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With SC Villa duo of Derrick Ndahiro and Geoffrey Wasswa all but signed, URA is still out on the hunt for other new acquisitions to bolster their squad.

Defender Filbert Obenchan is one of the players on URA’s wishlist and a reliable source indicates the two parties have started negotiations.

Obenchan is a free agent after running down his contract at KCCA FC where he has played for the last six years.

Filbert Obenchan

If signed, the robust defender is expected to join the formidable centre back collection that has Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Geoffrey Wasswa and Paul Mbowa.

The former KCCA FC player can also offer options in the right back position where he often been deployed.

URA FC had also expressed interest in forward Jude Ssemugabi but he opted to renew his contract at Mbarara City FC.

BUL FC duo of Simon Oketch and Kenneth Ssemakula plus left footed winger Living Kabon of Onduparaka FC are also on URA radar.