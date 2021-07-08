URA FC is one the most successful clubs domestically since it was formed in 1997.

In that period, they have won four league titles, won three Uganda Cups and also played in the finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup twice.

However, it’s at the continent that they have failed to make mark since their debut in 2006 when they represented the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Robert Ssentongo shields the ball away from Siraje Ssentamu during a league game between Vipers and Kyetume at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. He is URA’s highest scorer in CAF CC Credit: John Batanudde

The Tax collectors have since represented Uganda seven times in continental competitions; five in the Champions League and four in the Confederation Cup.

CAF Confederation Cup (2006 and 2015)

The four-time Uganda champions have played only four games in this competition.

On their debut, URA eliminated Kenya’s World Hope FC in the Preliminary round 2-1 on aggregate – won 1-0 at home after drawing 1-1 in Nairobi in 2006.

They were however eliminated by Sudan’s Al Merriekh 3-2 on aggregate with the Sudan side overturning 2-1 defeat in Kampala to win 2-0 in Khartoum.

2015

Yasser Mugerwa in action against Orlando Pirates in 2015

Nine years later, URA were back in the competition getting past Madagascar’s ASSM Elgeco Plus 4-2 on aggregate winning 3-2 at home courtesy of goals from Robert Ssentongo and Frank Kalanda and then 1-0 away – Ssentongo again.

In the first round, they fell to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 defeat in Johannesburg and a 2-2 draw at Namboole.

Peter Lwasa scored URA’s consolation away while Yasser Mugerwa and Frank Kalanda scored at Namboole.

Games and Goals in CAF CC

In total, URA has been involved in eight Caf Confederation Cup games, won 4, lost 2 and drew 2 scoring 11 goals and conceded 10.

CAF Champions League (2007, 2008, 2010 and 2013)

On their debut in the Caf Champions League, URA were disciplined by Coton Sport of Cameroon 3-0 at the preliminary round.

They lost 3-0 away in Yaounde and could only force a goalless draw at Namboole.

It was nearly the same story in 2018 when they were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Zambian side Zesco United – 2-0 defeat away, 0-0 at Namboole.

Lweza’s Manko Kaweesa scored URA’s first goal in the CAF CL Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

URA first win in the Caf Champions League came on the third attempt in 2010 beating Zanaco 1-0 at Namboole thanks to a scorcher from Manko Kaweesa but we badly beaten 4-0 in the return leg to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

On the fourth attempt in 2010, URA jumped the preliminary round hurdle for the first time beating Lesotho’s Correctional Services 3-0 at Namboole with goals from Manko Kaweesa, Sula Bagala and Augustine Nsumba.

Augustine Nsumba

The return leg in Lesotho ended in a goalless stalemate.

In the first round, AC Djoliba of Mali eliminated URA 2-0 on aggregate winning at Namboole and due to a civil war in Mali then, URA didn’t travel for the return leg.

In 2012, URA lost to 4-3 penalties against Coton Sport after goalless draws over two legs.

Games and Goals in CAF CL

In total, URA have featured in 11 Caf Champions League games, won 2, lost 4 and drawn 5.

They have scored only four goals and conceded a whopping eleven.