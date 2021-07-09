- Saturday July 10, 2021
- Stade de L’Amitie, General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou, Benin at 10pm
The 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup campaign comes to conclusion on Saturday at the Stade de L’Amitie, General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou, Benin.
Two heavy weights in Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and JS Kabylie of Algeria face off eager to triumph on the evening.
To get here, JS Kablyie mauled Cameroon’s Coton Sport 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals while Raja needed a penalty shootout to get past last year’s finalists Pyramids FC of Egypt.
Both leagues ended goalless before Raja won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
The Green Eagles are seeking to win their second competition title after claiming victory in 2018 while JS Kablyie haven’t won it since it was merged with Africa Cup Winners Cup and CAF Cup in 2004.
About Raja Casablanca
Founded: 1949
City: Casablanca, Morocco
Nickname: Green Eagles
Coach: Lassaad Chabbi
CAF titles:
CAF Champions League: 3 titles (1989, 1997, 1999)
CAF Confederation Cup: 1 title (2018)
CAF Super Cup: 2 titles (2000, 2019)
CAF Cup: 1 title (2003)
Domestic titles:
Moroccan League (Botola): 12 titles
Moroccan Throne Cup: 8 titles
About JS Kablyie
Founded: 1946
City: Tizi Ouzou, Algeria
Nickname: Canary
Coach: Denis Lavagne (France)
CAF titles:
CAF Champions League: 2 titles (1981, 1990)
African Cup Winners’ Cup: 1 title (1995)
CAF Cup: 3 titles (2000, 2001, 2002)
Domestic titles:
Algerian League (Ligue 1): 14 titles
Algerian Cup: 5 titles
Algerian Super Cup: 1 title