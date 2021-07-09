With Covid continuing to affect sporting activities, the regional ICC office has decided to shift most of the qualifying events to Rwanda.

The success of the Kwibuka tournament informed the decision to choose Rwanda as a destination of choice. Rwanda Cricket has also given the ICC assurance that even in the toughest of conditions, the government will ensure the safety of teams.

Rwanda successfully hosted five teams at the Kwibuka tournament and there were no covid positive tests returned by any of the teams. All the teams were in a biosecure bubble and there were tight SOPs at the Gahanga hosting venue.

The Cricket Cranes will be taking part in the first round of the Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali, an event that has been moved from South Africa. In case they finish among the top 2 they will stay in Kigali for the finals against Kenya, Namibia, and Nigeria from November 15-21. This is the path for the Cricket Cranes to the global qualifier en route to the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the U19 World Cup qualifiers that were supposed to be in Nigeria have also been moved to Kigali from September 28 to October 7. Uganda will compete against Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Namibia for the one slot at the World Cup. Uganda has been to the global showpiece twice, in 2004 and 2006.

The other major event for Uganda is for the Lady Cricket Cranes World Cup qualifiers in Botswana due from September 7-20. Eleven teams will be battling for the single slot to the global qualifiers with favourites Zimbabwe back in the mix. Uganda and Namibia will want to change that status quo and should be a great series.

However, the preparations for all national teams have been greatly affected by the 42-day lockdown in Uganda and the association will need to find a way to make sure the teams start preparations as soon as possible.