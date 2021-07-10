Mbarara City Football Club defender Ronald Otti is humbled for the impressive display during the 2020 – 2021 Uganda Premier League.

In the 14 matches that Otti played, he was part of eight victories and four draws, with two losses.

He rates the immediate previous season as fair as he eyes even better performances.

“I had a fair season. Personally, I did not lose any match while on the starting line up. The team, as well takes credit for the team effort” Otti stated.

Ronald Otti celebrates after scoring a goal at Mbarara City

Otti acknowledges the fact that the Ankole Lions had a dismissal start to the season and improved as time transpired.

“We did not have the best of all starts in season but the resilience from the team handsomely paid off” Otti adds.

In the first round, Otti played only four games of the 15 duels.

Ronald Otti (left) battles Vipers’ Denis Mwemezi at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

In a special way, he lauds head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi for the trust embedded unto him.

“Personally, I played only four matches in the first round. When coach Mbabazi returned, he continued to trust me and I gained more playing time” Otti remarks.

Ronald Otti shows off an award after a super 8 duel

Mbarara City often alternated and juggled the defence line with skipper Hilary Mukundane, Zaidi Byekwaso, Stephen Othieno, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Solomon Wafula and Otti himself.

By the time Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) called for an abrupt ending of the season because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ankole Lions had played 27 games and accumulated 38 points in the 7th position.