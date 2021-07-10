Hassan Mubiru says he would love to see Eric Kambale grab the opportunity to play for Uganda Cranes instead of waiting for a chance with DR Congo.

Kambale has enjoyed a fantastic season with Express scoring 15 goals in the process and has twice been summoned to the Uganda national team but somehow never appears.

First, he missed the friendly against South Africa last month with reports he had Covid19 and also didn’t show up for the two friendlies away in Saudi Arabia.

Mubiru, his coach at Express, a three-time league top scorer and ex-international with Uganda thinks the DR Congo level is too high for the young striker at the moment.

“Kambale is not yet at the level of playing for a big nation like Congo,” Mubiru told Monitor Sport. “But he should first grab the opportunity with the Cranes,” Mubiru advised.

The former SC Villa and Police striker also believes that Kambale should play for Express FC for another season and work hard to prove that last season’s exploits were not a one off.

“There strikers that can get the defenders out of the way and there are strikers that think their movements before pouncing to hit – Kambale is one,” Mubiru praised before advising.

“He (Kambale) shouldn’t think of moving on to another club so fast but first prove that he isn’t a one hit wonder yet his value will also increase.”

In case he chooses to play for Uganda, he will move into the footpaths of former DR Congo born players to turn out for Uganda.

The others are Asan Piche Bajope, Bana Zidane and Ekuchu Kasongo who played for Uganda in early and mid-2000s.