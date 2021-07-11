Raja Casablanca 2-1 JS Kablyie

Ten-man Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca held on to beat Algeria’s JS Kablyie 2-1 in the Caf Confederation Cup Final match played in Cotonou, Benin on Saturday.

Soufiane Rahimi and Ben Ngita Malango scored for the Moroccan club inside ten minutes while Mohamed Boulahia scored the Algerians’ consolation early after the break.

Raja Casablanca had midfielder Omar Arjoune sent off just after the hour but they held on for the title they last won in 2018.

Rahimi opened the scores in the fifth minute beating the offside trap to slot home, a goal confirmed by the Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Nine minutes later, it was 2-0 as Malango turned inside the area to shoot low into the net.

JS Kablyie then woke up and started to take control of proceedings but had to wait until the first minute of the second half to get their goal.

Their fight for a comeback was given more belief when Arjoune was sent off after VAR overturned Victor Gomes yellow card into red for dangerous play.

The Algerian side then pressed for the leveller but Raja Athletic Club held on to win their second title in three years.