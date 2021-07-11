Out of contract Kyetume Football Club forward Sharif Yusuf Saaka is humbled for the special time that he diligently served at the Slaughters.

With the relegation of the Nakisunga based entity to the FUFA Big League, Saaka is willing and ready to move forward and seek greener pastures.

I have played all my life almost at Kyetume Football Club here in Uganda from the lower divisions, FUFA Big League and the Uganda Premier League. I want to continue playing in the top flight league. Sharif Yusuf Saaka, Kyetume Football Club Forward

Saaka has spent five seasons at Kyetume Football Club; two in the second division, another two in top flight (Uganda Premier League) and once in the regional league.

He had also spent a year in Seychelles at Lions Football Club.

Scorer of eight goals last season (seven recorded by the Uganda Premier League secretariat), Saaka has vowed to return in shape, maintain the form and improve subsequently at his next address.

His eight goals came against other relegated parties Kitara (home and away) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

He also scored against Soltilo Bright Stars, Vipers as well as Wakiso Giants.

Kyetume’s Yusuf Shariif Saaka (left) jumps high to celebrate their opener against Vipers at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. Credit: John Batanudde

Now out of contract, Saaka is ready to talk to the potential clubs that will provide him the opportunity to play in the top flight division.

“I am open and willing to talk to anybody, weigh the offers and possibilities before making a decision” Saaka notes.

Kawowo Sports has established that army side Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) is in competition to sign the pacy forward who thrives from the wings.

Mbarara City, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and newly promoted Arua Hill Sports Club had also been linked to the player.