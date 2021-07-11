Amidst the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) conducted their 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the FUFA Special Interest Group’s (SIG) House in Lungujja, Kampala on Saturday, 10th July 2021.

Majority of the members keenly followed the AGM proceedings via ZOOM to limit the numbers at the SIG House because of social distancing as a way to mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus.

New chairman Roberts Kiwanuka officially received the instruments of power from the out-going leader John Bosco Masiko.

These included the UYFA constitution, official stamp, portraits and other documentations.

Among the deliberations on the day included the approval of the next year’s activity report, budgetary estimate, official handover of power, naming of new executive committee members and support committees, admission of new members, among other aspects.

Roberts Kiwanuka, chairman of Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

Kiwanuka hinted on the new developments intended to boost the growth of youth football in Uganda as the national academy league, improvement of players’ welfare, community empowerment, increased media coverage and others.

“We do not want any football group or academy to be left outside the box” Kiwanuka hinted.

I plan to initiate several task forces for youth leagues, improve standards of youth football, improve on competitions at all levels, increase on media coverage and branding of UYFA to attract more partners, improve player welfare (Diet, health, education), empower communities that raise better footballers, improve membership by offering membership benefits, introduction of academy league and championship (Uganda Academy League). Roberts Kiwanuka, Chairman Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

Humphrey Mandu Watenga speaks during the 14th UYFA Annual General Meeting

The chief guest, Humphrey Mandu Watenga, a FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) tagged youth football as a conveyor belt upon which the entire football family is built.

Flanked by Swalley Kenyi, the FUFA member association officer, Mandu saluted the administration of UYFA and all the members for holding an AGM via ZOOM administration amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

I want to thank the organizers for the AGM. I bring warm greetings from FUFA leadership particularly the FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo. The Federation is proud of the organization and achievement. COVID-19 hit all of us so hard. I credit UYFA for being steady fast and work amidst the pandemic with the online AGM. Youth football is a conveyor belt concept to grow the beautiful game. As FUFA, we continue to plan and work together for the football development with priority to girls football, among others. I strongly caution against illegal player exodus, illicit player transfers. Enhance the player data base and better infrastructure. Encourage women into youth football. FUFA will wholesomely support the youth protection policy. Humphrey Mandu Watenga, FUFA Deputy CEO

A total of 202,400,000/= was approved as the total budgetary estimate for the 2021- 2022 period.

Farouk Kigongo and Mansoor Kabugo at the 14th UYFA Annual General Meeting

New Members Admitted:

The assembly officially admitted new members as; Mbale Kids Soccer Academy, Wakatayi Soccer Academy – Luwero, Jean Sseninde United Soccer Academy, Everton Foundation Uganda Academy – Kawempe, Kona Abicial Sports Academy – Agago, Mbale Sonset Soccer Academy, Friends of Goodwill Soccer Academy – Apaci, Amerigo Youth Soccer Academy – Mbale, Ishaka Ruins Soccer Academy – Ishaka, FISPA – Masaka, Sparrows Sports Club, Kigezi Soccer Academy – Kabale and Youth Environment Services (YES) Academy – Busia

Several academies as Wagagai Warriors, Dalton and Uganda Youth Football Academy (UYFA) were left pending for different reasons.

John Bosco Masiko (right) hands over the UYFA constitution to Roberts Kiwanuka

New Executive committee:

Kiwanuka is chairman, deputized by Morris Otidi and Farouk Kigongo as first and second deputies respectively.

The committee members include; Mansoor Kabugo, Gad Batuuse, Peter Sserumaga, Patience Athuhaire and John Michael Erebu

The co-opted members are; Abbey Ssentongo, Francis Mugoya and Warren Akankwasa.

Masiko was given the title of honorary UYFA chairman.

The secretariat has Shafik Kigongo retained as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kennedy Steven Ssekabira is the deputy CEO. Swaibu Mbuga heads the media committee that also has Martin Kaddu and Alex Kasirye.

Robert Lubega, Joel Muwanguzi and Dennis Namanya are in charge of events.

Football Development committee has Farouk Kigongo, Sharon Acheng, Bashir Mutyaba and Anthony Papira.

Ibra Kakeeto, Peter Sserumaga, Kabugo Mansoor and Moses Mawa are in competitions.

Christine Wanyana is in charge of women football while Ronald Ssali, Salim Twaha Blanden and Fahad Zzimula are for youth.

Patience Athuhaire, Derrick and Jerry Ssemanda are on the legal committee.

Registration of members before the assembly started

Gad Batuude, Abbey Ssentongo, Sarah Biriungi and Nafutaali are part of the finance committee.

The girls football committee has Yasin Mubiru, Frida Mabeeri and Betty Mayanja.

Warren Akankwasa, Ronald Alonso and Francis Mugoya sit on the marketing committee.

Faizal Nsubuga, Brian Nsubuga, Robert Tugume and Timothy Gumisiriza are in charge of youth referees.

Group photo for some of those who attended physically

Nsereko, Zakaria and Isaac Mulywani are in charge of communication.

Nsubuga, Dorothy Namugenyi and Serge Mckline are on futsal committee.

Beach soccer committee has Shafik Kakooza and Anthony.

Ethics, Disciplinary and fair play has Ask Kato, Faizo Nsubuga and Morris Otidi

Regional Coordinators:

Among the regional coordinators include Morris Otidi (Lango),Paul Ocheng (Northern), Bernard Owor (Eastern), Shafik Kakooza (Entebbe Road), Isaac Ogogo (Central), Ibrahim Nsereko (Kawempe), Julius Lubega (Rubaga), Bosco Dudu (West Nile), Ronald Alonso Nuwasiima (Ankole), Jessy Lukoki, among others.

For starters, UYFA was admitted as a FUFA member at the 91st FUFA Assembly hosted in Soroti.