With the country still locked down as a mitigation tool to tame the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, most people are virtually struggling to put food to the table.

This has taken the intervention of philanthropic personalities as Uganda Cranes international Moses Oloya to extend a helping hand with food and other material support.

Oloya who is now based in Vietnam at Ha Noi Sports Club provided food support to the elderly community and some active footballers in his birth place, Walukuba, Masese division, Jinja city.

The elderly people in Jorop, Zabef, Klmn, Babu and maternity villages were given the food support of 160 Kgs (maize flour) and 150 Kgs (beans).

Elders in Walukuba receive the food packs donated by the generous Moses Oloya

The active footballers in the areas of West, East, DANIDA and Masese 1, who are now rendered jobless because sports of all nature was banned shared 300 Kgs of maize flour.

According to the coordinator, Alfred Ochaya, this generous act is intended to help the needy people in worrying conditions to get food.

“The idea for Moses Oloya to give food to the needy in such challenging times of the total lock-down is an impressive gesture that has been warmly received by the people in Masese division especially the elderly and some active footballers. We are humbled to have Oloya and may God bless his giving hands” Ochaya, the coordinator of the program told Kawowo Sports.

Moses Oloya in action during a Vietnam League match Credit: thethaovanhoa.vn

This week, Oloya intends to extend the support to other parishes within Masese division especially in the southern parts of DANIDA, Masese 1 and others.

For starters, the before the lockdown was announced, Oloya had started a community football tournament in the Walukuba as a way to give back to the population that brought him up.

Unfortunately, the tournament had a couple of matches played before the President of the country, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a national lockdown of 42 days when public gatherings and sports events were banned.

Moses Oloya in action during an international duel against Zambia at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. The facility is now a COVID-19 treatment and isolation center Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Oloya is capped 47 times for Uganda Cranes since 2011 and has played at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

His elder brother Jimmy Kidega is also a Uganda Cranes former international.