The Uganda Premier League secretariat has confirmed a scientific crowning ceremony of the 2020 – 2021 Uganda Premier League champions, Express Football Club at the Star Times head offices in Kampala on Tuesday, 12th July 2021 at 10 am.

Gordon Roy Mundeyi, the UPL communications and marketing officer confirmed the programme to Kawowo Sports during a strictly invite only ceremony.

“We shall hand over the medals and trophy to Express Football Club at the head offices of the league main sponsors Star Times in Kampala on Tuesday, 12th July 2021 at 10 am. Only a handful of people have been invited because of the strict rules of gathering due to the Coronavirus pandemic” Mundeyi attested to Kawowo Sports.

As mandated by the FUFA constitution, the FUFA President Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo will grace the official handover of the trophy and medals to Express who have now clinched 7 titles.

For starters, the FUFA Emergency Executive Committee confirmed Express on June 29th 20201 as champions even with 4 rounds of action left, evoking Article 18, section C and D of the Competitions rules which highlights the force majeure.

President Museveni declared a lockdown for 42 days to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus, thus banning all sports activities including football.

The FUFA top brass deemed it fit to end the season rather prematurely, just like the case was last season when Vipers won the league trophy for the 2019-2020 season.

Unfortunately, Vipers were never crowned and thus did not receive their winners’ medals and trophy because of unforeseen circumstances.

Express will represent the country at the CAF Champions League whilst the second placed URA took the CAF Confederation Cup.

By and large, Sports Club Villa remains the most successful club in the league with 16 unprecedented titles.

KCCA has 13 titles and now Express with seven.

Uganda Premier League winners since 1949