The Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) confirmed the admission of 14 new members.

This was one of the resolutions passed during the body’s 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the FUFA Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) House in Lungujja, Kampala.

Barely a week after its official launch, the Jean Sseninde United Soccer Academy was among the 14 academies officially admitted to the UYFA as members.

UYFA newly elected Chairperson Roberts Kiwanuka proposed the Jean Sseninde United Soccer Academy.

His proposal was seconded by Patience Athuhaire and Gad Batuuse.

A young girl called Nicole is part of the Jean Sseninde United Soccer Academy

Christened as the “Red Ants”, the Jean Sseninde United Soccer Academy will be a girl’s only academy run by Jean Sseninde United Limited, for the females from the ages of 10 to 17 with the motto; “Together We Smile“.

According to the academy director Jean Sseninde, this academy will be start the official work in 2022.

A young girl heads the ball

Others:

The assembly also officially admitted the other new members as; Mbale Kids Soccer Academy, Wakatayi Soccer Academy – Luwero, Everton Foundation Uganda Academy – Kawempe, Kona Abicial Sports Academy – Agago, Mbale Sonset Soccer Academy, Friends of Goodwill Soccer Academy – Apaci, Amerigo Youth Soccer Academy – Mbale, Ishaka Ruins Soccer Academy – Ishaka, FISPA – Masaka, Sparrows Sports Club, Kigezi Soccer Academy – Kabale and Youth Environment Services (YES) Academy – Busia.

Not approved:

However some academies like Wagagai Warriors, Dalton and Uganda Youth Football Academy (UYFA) were never approved because of varying different reasons.

The assembly also approved a total of 202,400,000/= as the total budgetary estimate for the 2021- 2022 period.

Roberts Kiwanuka addresses the media moments after the 14th Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) Annual General Meeting

2021 – 2025 UYFA Executive:

The chairperson Kiwanuka confirmed the 2021 – 2025 full executive and working standing committees.

Morris Otidi and Farouk Kigongo were named as the first and second deputies respectively.

The committee members are; Mansoor Kabugo, Gad Batuuse, Peter Sserumaga, Patience Athuhaire and John Michael Erebu.

The co-opted members are; Abbey Ssentongo, Francis Mugoya and Warren Akankwasa.

Masiko was given the title of honorary UYFA chairman.

Secretariat:

Shafik Kigongo was retained as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Steven Kennedy Ssekabira as the the deputy CEO.

Shafik Kigongo, the CEO of Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

Standing committees:

Swaibu Mbuga heads the media committee with two members; Martin Kaddu and Alex Kasirye.

Kaddu is the official spokesman of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Robert Lubega, Joel Muwanguzi and Dennis Namanya are on the events committee.

Football Development committee has Farouk Kigongo, Sharon Acheng, Bashir Mutyaba and Anthony Papira.

Ibra Kakeeto, Peter Sserumaga, Kabugo Mansoor and Moses Mawa are in competitions.

Christine Wanyana is in charge of women football while Ronald Ssali, Salim Twaha Blanden and Fahad Zzimula are for youth coaches.

Patience Atuhaire, Derrick Lutalo and Jafari Ssenganda are on the legal committee.

Gad Batuuse heads the financial committee. Abbey Ssentongo, Sarah Biriungi and Nafutaali are other members of this committee.

The girls football committee has Yasin Mubiru, Fridah Mabeeri and Betty Mayanja.

Warren Akankwasa, Ronald Alonso and Francis Mugoya are on the marketing committee.

Faizal Nsubuga, Brian Nsubuga, Robert Tugume and Timothy Gumisiriza are in charge of youth referees.

Ibra Nsereko, Zakaria Mulawa and Isaac Mulywaanyi are in charge of communication.

Destiny Nsubuga, Dorothy Namugenyi and Sergie Maiklish Morshe are on futsal committee.

Beach soccer committee has Shafik Kakooza, Shafic Mudholo and Anthony Tumwesigye.

Ethics, Disciplinary and fair play has Rev. Father Francis Sseguya, Hashim Kato, Faizal Nsubuga, Moses Muze Mawa.

Regional Coordinators:

Among the regional coordinators include Morris Otidi (Lango),Paul Ocheng (Northern), Bernard Owor (Bukedi), Shafik Kakooza (Entebbe Road), Isaac Ogogo (Central), Ibrahim Nsereko (Kawempe), Julius Lubega (Rubaga), Bosco Dudu (West Nile), Ronald Alonso Nuwasiima (Ankole), Jessy Lukoki, among others.

The assembly was held both physically and via ZOOM.