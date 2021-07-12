Brian Majwega has left four time champions URA FC, the club has confirmed.

The left back cum winger joined the Tax Collectors two years ago from Maroons and was instrumental last season as Sam Ssimbwa’s side put up a strong competition in the league.

“Thank you for the two solid years, Majwega with tax collectors. All the best in your journey,” URA posted.

Reports indicate that Majwega is set to join KCCA on a third stint with the deal already signed.

Reports indicate that Majwega is set to join KCCA on a third stint with the deal already signed.

URA are set to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup, returning to the continent for the first time since 2015 when they lost to Orlando Pirates.