Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has officially announced Brian Ssenyondo as head coach on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The announcement took place at the Military Barracks headquarters in Bombo.

The army side has granted Ssenyondo with a two year deal that is expected to run down until 2023.

UPDF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro believes Ssenyondo will help in the building process of the club.

“We are humbled to present Brian Ssenyondo as the UPDF Football Club head coach for a duration of two years” Miiro disclosed.

Ssenyondo takes over the void left by former Uganda Cranes international Kefa Kisala whose employment contract was terminated last week on mutual consent.

Kisala had replaced another Ex-Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere who worked tooth and nail to see the promotion of the club from the FUFA Big League.

Last season, UPDF completed the season in 8th place with 37 points.

Ssenyondo’s immediate task at hand is to build a formidable team for the 2021 – 2022 season.

He is expected to confirm his backroom staff very soon.

For starters, Ssenyondo has been unemployment since parting ways with Mbarara City in March 2021.