Newly appointed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club head coach Brian Ssenyondo has confessed that the institution’s culture to groom young talents lured him for the job.

Ssenyondo was officially unveiled at the Bombo Military Barracks headquarters on Monday, July 12, 2021 after signing a two year employment contract at the army side.

In his maiden interview moments after being unveiled, Ssenyondo noted that the club’s culture to groom and nurture young talents attracted him.

I am humbled to be here as head coach of UPDF Football Club. I was attracted by their culture to groom and nurture young players who are unknown to the world. I want to assure the UPDF family of attractive and purposeful football. I thank the former coach who also did a great work last season, Kefa Kisala. Brian Ssenyondo, UPDF Football Club Assistant Coach

Brian Ssennyondo displays the UPDF Football Club home kit (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssenyondo, also an assistant coach at the Uganda U-17 national team (Cubs) will be expected to confirm his backroom staff (assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, trainers and other support staff) as soon as possible.

The official unveiling ceremony was attended by the UPDF Football Club financial manager Captain Phiona Kanohire as well as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro.

Captain Kanohire officially welcomed Ssenyondo to the club and wished him fruitful deliberations.

I warmly welcome the new head coach of UPDF Football Club. I wish you the best of times here. Captain Phiona Kanohire, UPDF Football Club Finance manager

Miiro stated that the club’s agenda to unleash fresh talents on the market prompted them to identify a coach in Ssenyondo’s caliber.

UPDF Football Club warmly welcomes Brian Ssenyondo to the family. After we mutually parted ways with our former head coach Kefa Kisala, we started the recruitment process that identified Ssenyondo, a coach that we believe will bring us the desired results. Ashraf Miiro, UPDF Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Kisala’s employment contract was terminated last week on mutual consent.

For starters, Kisala had replaced another Ex-Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere who witnessed the promotion of the club from the second division (FUFA Big League).

Last season, UPDF completed the season in 8th place with 37 points.

The club is 100 percent funded by the Government of Uganda under the Ministry of Defence.

They host their home games at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.