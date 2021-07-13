CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup:

Traditional rivals Uganda and Tanzania will lock horns in the 2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup tournament in Ethiopia.

This was confirmed during the draw held on Tuesday, 13th July 2021.

Guests Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will join Uganda and Tanzania in group A.

Group B has hosts Ethiopia, Burundi and Eritrea as group C teams have horn of Africa nation Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya.

This year’s tournament will only have 9 countries after the untimely withdrawal of Rwanda, Zanzibar, Somalia and Sudan.

Uganda U-23 head coach Morley Byekwaso Credit: FUFA Media

Unlike the previous editions, this year’s challenge cup will only be played by players under 23 years with a provision for each team to have at least three players above the 23 age mark.

Uganda under head coach Morley Byekwaso zeroed on goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, midfielder Saidi Kyeyune and forward Steven Desse Mukwala as the over aged players.

Since 2019 when Uganda Cranes home on home soil at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, the tournament was not played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.