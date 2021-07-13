The Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) Electoral Committee declared Hussein Kalule unopposed as candidate for the post of ULF President.

In the same vein, Faisal Sendi Katumba also returned unopposed for the post of National General Secretary.

This followed the nominations for the two positions that were held last Friday, 9th July 2021 and Monday, 12th July 2021 for the general secretary and presidential positions respectively.

“The electoral committee extends its heartfelt thanks for all of those who participated in the electoral process in accordance with the road map, it has. This follows the official closure of nominations for those willing to stand as candidates for the post of National General Secretary and President” Charles Bisaso, Electoral committee chairman.

Therefore, this has paved room for campaigns from the time and date of declaration until the polling period; the two candidates although unopposed they have to seek an electoral mandate from the delegates plus incumbents in their capacity as electorates (voters) as stipulated in ULF constitution article 9.

This means that, the two candidates for the two posts have go for the polls from Tuesday 13th to Wednesday 21st July, 2021 through the official email of ULF ludouanda@gmail.com in order to attain an electoral quorum of a third as mandated in ULF constitution.

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) delegates. This time they will not meet physically but will be engaged via the scientific means of voting

Forty districts are to vote through their two delegates, delegates from three ULF special interest groups of referees, coaches and players plus eleven incumbents are to participate in the voting exercise thus making the required electoral quorum of a third.

After the polling on Wednesday 21st July, 2021 by 3:00pm, the electoral committee shall declare the final electoral results on Saturday 24th July, 2021 in an organized average assembly of few ULF members, ULF Trustees and the media team plus a few invited guests as stakeholders.

