Rugby Africa Cup Pool C – Kampala, Uganda

Wednesday, July 13 – 3pm: Ghana vs Algeria

Ghana Eagles head coach, Lovemore “Dallas” Kuzorera, has made up to seven changes in his starting lineup for the second match of the Rugby Africa Cup.

The Eagles face Algeria’s Les Lionceaux (French for ‘The Lion Cubs’) in their second and last match of the tournament being hosted at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

In the pack, the Zimbabwean-born technician has brought Christian Adamson from the bench onto the front row and has swapped his second-row combination of Philip Apea-Adu and Lukman Yaya.

The backs are nearly a fresh lineup with Koffi Montchon starting at flyhalf and the midfield combination of Josiah Twum-Boafo and captain Selon Gavor being swapped. The backfield has seen Abdul Jalilu Yussif move to blind wing in place of Jerry Danquah who is out of the squad altogether. Lesley Ansar, therefore, switches to the open wing and utility back Francis Donkor starts at fullback.