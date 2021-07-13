Jerry Danquah Credit: John Batanudde
  • Rugby Africa Cup Pool C – Kampala, Uganda
  • Wednesday, July 13 – 3pm: Ghana vs Algeria

Ghana Eagles head coach, Lovemore “Dallas” Kuzorera, has made up to seven changes in his starting lineup for the second match of the Rugby Africa Cup.

The Eagles face Algeria’s Les Lionceaux (French for ‘The Lion Cubs’) in their second and last match of the tournament being hosted at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

In the pack, the Zimbabwean-born technician has brought Christian Adamson from the bench onto the front row and has swapped his second-row combination of Philip Apea-Adu and Lukman Yaya.

The backs are nearly a fresh lineup with Koffi Montchon starting at flyhalf and the midfield combination of Josiah Twum-Boafo and captain Selon Gavor being swapped. The backfield has seen Abdul Jalilu Yussif move to blind wing in place of Jerry Danquah who is out of the squad altogether. Lesley Ansar, therefore, switches to the open wing and utility back Francis Donkor starts at fullback.

Credit: John Batanudde

Ghana suffered a 53-12 defeat at the hands of hosts Uganda in the first match on Saturday afternoon. Thus, they will be out against Algeria for nothing short of a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup 2023 alive.

Ghana Eagles Lineup:

  • Forwards: 1 Prince Kweku Boamah, 2 Rabiu Mohammed, 3 Christian Adamson, 4 Philip Apea-Adu, 5 Lukman Yaya, 6 Ka-Cie Addison, 7 Gideon Klugey, 8 Myles Scott.
  • Backs: 9 Kofi Montchon, 10 Koffi Appiah, 11 Abdul Jalilu Yussif, 12 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 13 Selon Gavor (captain), 14 Lesley Ansah, 15 Francis Donkor.
  • Reserves: 16 Abdul Illiasu, 17 Andre Hammond, 18 Andrews Amissah, 19 Correy Addison, 20 Fidel Agomedzi, 21 Kossivi Richard, 22 William Ayeethey, 23 Solomon Akumba.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think