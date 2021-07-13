The 23-strong Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes squad for the first of two Rugby Africa Women’s Cup test matches against Zimbabwe Women Sables has been named.

Four players have been handed starting first caps – vice captain Patricia Anek, Sarah Kirabo, Angella Nanyonjo and Emilly Lekuru – while four others – Fazila Namukwaya, Lyton Nakabugo, Maimuna Nassozi and Suzan Adong – will earn theirs off the bench.

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes Squad (debutant*):

• Forwards: 1 Patricia Anek (vice-captain)*, 2 Yvonne Najjuma, 3 Faith Namugga, 4 Winnie Atyang, 5 Sarah Kirabo*, 6 Angella Nanyonjo*, 7 Mary Gloria Ayot, 8 Lydia Namabiro.

• Backs: 9 Julie Nandawula, 10 Charlotte Mudoola (vice-captain), 11 Agnes Nakuya, 12 Peace Lekuru (C), 13 Emily Lekuru*, 14 Grace Auma, 15 Samiya Ayikoru.

• Reserves: 16 Fazila Namukwaya*, 17 Peace Mirembe, 18 Lyton Nakabugo*, 19 Teddy Iwutung, 20 Maimuna Nassozi*, 21 Asha Nakityo, 22 Masitula Namboozo, 23 Suzan Adong*.

The front row has a wealth of experience in Yvonne Najjuma and Faith Namugga. At the second row, former captain Winnie Atyang will guide debutant Kirabo to provide stability in the set pieces. Lydia Namabiro will command from the back of the scrum.

Julie Nandawula and Charlotte Mudoola form the halfback pairing while the midfield combination will be a Lekuru party. Captain Peace will run at 12 and national sevens speedster Emilly at 13. Samiya Ayikoru mans the back field at full back with Agnes Nakuya and Grace Auma.

• Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C – Kampala, Uganda:

• Wednesday, July 14 – 1 p.m.: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

• Sunday, July 18 – 1 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs Uganda