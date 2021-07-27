Uganda’s representatives at this year’s CECAFA Kagame Club Cup, KCCA FC and Express FC have learnt their opponents after the draws for the regional Championship were held on Tuesday.

Uganda Premier League Champions Express FC and KCCA FC who are the defending Champions will feature in the tournament slated to take place in Tanzania.

KCCA FC who will be aiming to defend their crown are pooled in Group A alongside KMKM from Zanzibar and Burundi Champions Le Messager Ngozi FC.

Express FC on the other hand who return to this tournament for the first time since 2012 has been drawn in Group C alongside Yanga of Tanzania and Big Bullets from Malawi.

The final group (B) has Azam FC from Tanzania, South Sudan’s Altabara FC and Tusker FC of Kenya.

Groups

GROUP A: KCCA FC(Uganda), Le Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi), KMKM SC (Zanzibar)

GROUP B: Azam FC (Tanzania), Altabara FC (South Sudan), Tusker FC (Kenya)

GROUP C: Young (Tanzania), Express FC(Uganda), Big Bullets FC (Malawi)