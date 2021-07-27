KCCA FC has confirmed midfielder Steven Sserwadda has completed a move to Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls.

The Lugogo based club released a statement on Tuesday confirming the diminutive playmaker will cross over to USA.

“We here by confirm that we have finalised an agreement for the transfer of Steven Sserwadda to New York Red Bulls on an undisclosed permanent transfer.” Reads a statement from KCCA FC.

New York Red Bulls expressed their interest for the midfielder immediately after the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Sserwadda was part of the Uganda Kobs side that reached the finals albeit lost to Ghana.

With Sserwadda emerging as one of the best performers for Uganda and scoring two goals in the process, the American club moved quick to enter talks with KCCA FC for a possible transfer.

It is believed former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Ssekagya who is currently part of the technical team at New York Red Bulls was heavily involved in the negotiations.

A product of the KCCA Soccer Academy, Sserwadda has been at Lugogo for six years helping the team to 5 major titles.

In the Major League Soccer, Sserwadda will join former teammate Musitafa Kizza who plays with CF Montreal.