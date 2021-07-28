Management of Mbarara City Football Club has acquired the highly rated creative midfielder Aaron Okot from Tororo based Admin FC.

The Ankole Lions agreed in principle with the Eastern region’s entity for the services of the playmaker.

Okoth, 21, thus signed a lengthy four year employment contract with the Western Uganda based side effective the 2021 – 2022 season.

Aaron Okoth at Admin Football Club

He signed the binding documentations (employment contract) on Wednesday, 28th July 2021 in presence of the Mbarara chairperson Mwine Mpaka and Admin officials.

The hard-working albeit intelligent midfielder expressed gratitude for the opportunity presented to him by joining Mbarara City.

“I am humbled to join Mbarara City Football Club. I want to remain dedicated to the course and deliver to the best of my expectations” Okoth stated.

Aaron Okoth at Mawogola Ssaza last season

Okoth previously played for Tororo side Galaxy and lately Mawogola Ssaza in the Airtel sponsored Masaza cup tournament.

Mbarara City renewed the contracts of forward Jude Ssemugabi and goalkeeper Martin Elungat.