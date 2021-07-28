In preparation for the kick off of the 2021 – 2022 Uganda Premier League season, management of newly promoted Arua Hill Sports Club continues to plan behind the scenes.

The West Nile based entity is beefing up the team in all departments and the playing wing is center focus of late.

The Leopards who are christened as “Kongolo” have announced the capture of experienced holding midfielder Ibrahim Faizul on a three year tenure.

Faizul joins the free spending side from Wakiso Giants whom he had secured him from Onduparaka.

He brings premiership experience to the league newcomers who believe they will compete favourably.

Ibrahim Faizul (left) gets his employment contract from CEO Tonny Afeti (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

As a holding midfielder, Faizul tackles, passes (short and long), commands (team leader) and a workaholic of sorts.

He joins other fresh faces to the team as Junior Andama (creative midfielder) and forward Yusuf Sharif Saaka.

Arua Hill is also reported eyeing former Uganda Cranes International Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as head coach as he transfers from Mbarara City.

The club CEO Tonny Afeti confesses that they are building a formidable team that has a blend of the youth and experienced.