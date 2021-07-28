Joel Mutakubwa and Joseph Akandwanaho are ready to repay the faith vested in them by Express FC.

The duo was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of the club’s trip to Dar es Salaam where they will be seeking to win a maiden Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Mutakubwa joined the Red Eagles on a two year contract after expiry of his term at relegated Kyetume while Akandwanaho joins from Soltilo Bright Stars on the same contract period.

“This is a great step towards achieving my goals as a footballer,” Mutakubwa who re-unites with Bbosa after he kept goal for Tooro United a couple of years ago told the club website.

“Express FC is surely the right place to be because of the championship mentality here. I know what is expected of me and I’ll do my very best to perform at the highest level. I want to thank the head coach (Wasswa Bbosa) for having the trust in me”.

For Akandwanaho, it’s mainly history of the club that attracted him to move to Wankulukuku despite interest from URA as well.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play for a club this huge with a rich history,” he stated. “I am grateful to everyone who made this happen but most importantly i want to reiterate that i am here to help the club achieve its dream of winning more silverware”.

The two are part of the squad camping at African Bible University, Lubowa preparing for the forthcoming Kagame Cup that kicks off on Sunday August 1.