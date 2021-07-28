Four years ago, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic quit the Uganda Cranes top job citing unpaid arrears.

However, in a turn of events, the Serbia Wolf is back like he never left after he was announced the national team coach on Tuesday July 27 replacing sacked Johnathan McKinstry on a three year contract.

Under Micho, Uganda qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations fin 2017; first time since 1987, won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2015 and also played at two Chan final tournaments (2014 and 2016).

Uganda Cranes XI Vs South Sudan at Lugogo on July 23, 2017

Standing: L-R Kabugo, Nsibambi, Awany, Wadada, Waiswa and Muwanga

Front: R-L: Mutyaba, Muleme, Watenga, Kagimu and Karisa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In his final game as Uganda Cranes coach, it was a fantastic 5-1 victory against South Sudan in 2018 Chan qualifiers on July 23, 2017 in which Paul Mucureezi came off the bench to score four times.

And just under four years on from that victory, we’ve taken a look at Micho’s final starting XI and where each player is now.

Ismael Watenga: The goalkeeper was playing for Vipers SC then. He is currently at South Chippa United.

Nicholas Wadada: The right back has moved abroad and plies his trade with Tanzania’s Azam FC.

Isaac Muleme: The former SC Villa and SC Victoria University left back was featuring for KCCA then. He is currently at Slovakia’s Nitra FC on loan from Viktoria Zizkov of Czech Republic.

Timothy Awany: The centre back currently features for Israel’s Ashdod FC after leaving KCCA.

Savio Kabugo: The big centre back played alongside Awany at the heart of defence on the day. He is at Proline FC at the moment.

Bernard Muwanga: The centre back cum defensive midfielder started as the anchor-man on the day. He features for UPDF in the UPL. He was the team captain of the Cranes on the day.

Moses Waiswa: The silky midfield gem plies his trade in South Africa with SuperSport United.

Shafik Kagimu: The only player on the team that still features for the same team four years later; URA FC.

Muzamiru Mutyaba: The attacking midfielder currently plays for Express FC.

Milton Karisa: The winger quit Vipers for Morocco’s Mouloudia Oujda but has since returned and features for the Venoms.

Derrick Nsibambi: The striker currently features for Egypt’s Smouha. In this particular game, he was injured early on and his replacement Paul Mucureezi scored a quadruple. Nsibambi had scored the opener.

Substitutes

Paul Mucureezi: Arguably his career best game. Then featuring for KCCA but has since played for Mbarara City and is now with Vipers SC.

Simon Sserunkuma: The skilful winger was featuring for SC Villa than but since leaving KCCA FC last year, he is not attached.

Tom Masiko: Masiko currently features for Uganda Premier League side, Wakiso Giants FC.