Cecafa U-23 Challenge Cup (Classification Match):

Wednesday, 28th July: Uganda Vs Eritrea.

At Bahir Dar International Stadium (3 PM)

Uganda U-23 head coach Morley Byekwaso Ochama has named the team to face Eritrea in the second classification game at the 2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia.

Wakiso Giants duo of left back George Kaddu and forward Ivan Bogere get their first starts of the tournament.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago is maintained in goal posts for the fourth straight time.

Enock Walusimbi (captain) and George Kaddu start at right and left back roles respectively.

Ivan Bogere celebrates a goal for Wakiso Giants Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Musa Ramathan and Gavin Kizito Mugweri are the two center halves.

Bobosi Byaruhanga starts in central midfield alongside Julius Poloto, Karim Watambala and Najib Yiga.

Ivan Bogere and Steven Desse Mukwala lead the hunt for goals.

Uganda and Eritrea face off for 5th and 6th positions.

Hosts Ethiopia and guest country Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battled for 7th and 8th places.

Uganda XI:

Charles Lukwago (GK),

Enock Walusimbi (Captain)

George Kaddu

Musa Ramathan

Gavin Kizito

Bobosi Byaruhanga

Julius Poloto

Karim Watambala

Ivan Bogere

Najib Yiga

Steven Mukwala

Subsistutes:

Dennis Otim (G.K)

Sadam Masereka

Derrick Kakooza

Peter Magambo

Abdallah Salim

Steven Sserwadda

Samuel Ssenyonjo

Bright Anukani

Saidi Keni (G.K)

Azizi Kayondo

Hakim kiwanuka

Kenneth Ssemakula