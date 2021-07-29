CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021: 2nd – 14th August

Dar es salaam, Tanzania

Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa has named the traveling list of players for the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 in Dar es salaam.

The 20 man squad list has the newly acquired faces goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and attacker Joseph Akandwanaho.

Mutakubwa is joined by Denis Otim (still in Ethiopia) and Chrispus Kusiima.

Defenders:

Vastly experienced defender Murushid Juuko who renewed his employment contract for another year leads the cast of defenders.

Others are; skipper Enock Walusimbi (also in Ethiopia), Denis Mubuya, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu Muzeeyi.

Midfielders:

There are seven midfielders on the team as Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ivan Mayanja, Charles Musiige, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama, Mahad Yaya Kakooza and Abel Michael Etrude.

Joseph Akandwanaho during his unveiling at Express FC (Credit: Express FC Media) Credit: Express FC

Forwards:

Akandwanaho is joined by the club’s last season’s top scorer Erick Kenzo Kambale, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Faisal Ssekyanzi on the attackers.

Express is in group C alongside Young Africans (Tanzania) and Big Bullets from Malawi.

The team departs on Thursday (2 PM).

Express players wheel off their luggage at at Entebbe International Airport prior to departure to Dar es salaam city (Credit: Express FC Media)

Full Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa, Denis Otim, Chrispus Kusiima

Defenders: Murushid Juuko, Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Denis Mubuya, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu Muzeeyi

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ivan Mayanja, Charles Musiige, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Abel Michael Etrude

Forwards: Joseph Akandwanaho, Erick Kenzo Kambale, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Faisal Ssekyanzi

Officials:

Head Coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Wasswa Bbosa Assistant coach : James Odoch

: James Odoch Goalkeeping coach : Sam Kawalya

: Sam Kawalya Doctor : Enock Kayondo

: Enock Kayondo Trainer: Ayub Balyejusa



Ayub Balyejusa Strength and conditioning: Helen Buteme Koyokoyo



Helen Buteme Koyokoyo Equipment manager : Alex Mugisha

: Alex Mugisha Chief Executive Officer : Isaac Mwesigwa



: Isaac Mwesigwa Head of Communications : Peter Tabu



: Peter Tabu Assistant Communication: Aminah Babirye