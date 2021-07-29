There is no need to press the panic button at Express Football Club any more after news that experienced defender Murushid Juuko will play at the Red Eagles for another season, at least.

The news was confirmed by the media department of this 1957 founded club on Thursday, 29th July 2021.

Juuko, also a main stream defender on the Uganda national team (Uganda Cranes) made up his mind to sign the contract extension at the Red Eagles.

He has since attested that the decision was well thought of and it was bound to happen.

“It is a great feeling to stay at this great club. This was bound to happen because of the environment we have at the club. Everyone from the chairman down to the groundsman work as a team. The preparation too is up there so I am 100 percent sure I am at the right place.” he disclosed to the club media.

Juuko brought stability at the Express backline as he formed an enviable partnership with Isa Lumu alongside other defenders as Enock Walusimbi (Captain) and Arthur “Bocca” Kiggundu.

He was part of the mean defence that won the 7th Uganda Premier League title at the abrupt ending of the 2020-21 season (because of the Coronavirus pandemic).

Murushid Juuko (left) man marks Solitlo Bright Stars forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo last season

He has formerly played at Entebbe Young, Entebbe Red Cross, Entebbe, Sports Club Victoria University, Simba (Tanzania) and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

He graduated through the ranks from the U-20, U23 through to the senior national team, Uganda Cranes where he has scored once in 41 international matches including two AFCON tournaments in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt).

As an experienced defender Juuko combines intellect with aggressiveness during play.

He is a good game reader, calm and at the same time very solid on ground and in air.

Express is preparing for the 2021 CECAFA Kagame cup where they are in group C alongside Young (Tanzania) and Big Bullets (Malawi).