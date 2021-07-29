To many, it came as a surprise on Tuesday evening when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) announced that Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had been re-appointed as Uganda Cranes coach.

The Serbian who left the job four years ago citing unpaid arrears had just been sacked by Zambia following an abysmal show in the Cosafa and he had earlier failed to guide the Chipolopolo to the Afcon 2019 finals.

Micho, Mutebi and Basena

Micho handled the Cranes from 2013 to 2017 and took the nation back to the Afcon finals for the first time since 1987.

Unlike before, the coach has been given a contractual mandate to name his backroom staff which he will unveil on Tuesday next week.

Here, Kawowo Sports looks at three of the early contenders that are said to be under consideration to succeed both Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi.

Alex Isabirye

Alex Isabirye was confirmed as BUL Football Club head coach

The reigning Bul FC Coach is no stranger to working with Micho. Isabirye played under the Serb while at SC Villa in early 2000s and the two remain great friends.

Besides, Isabirye has proven his worth as a coach winning trophies at URA and those that have worked under him praise his knowledge about the game.

Moses Basena

Micho on duty at Villa in the early 2000s Credit: The New Vision

Another individual who knows and understands Micho well. Basena was the first person in Africa to work with Micho when he assisted him at Villa in early 2000s.

The two paired again at the national team when the ‘Serbian Wolf’ took over Uganda Cranes and the pair alongside Fred Kajoba ended Uganda’s wait for an appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.

Wasswa Bbosa

Micho and Bbosa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

One of Micho’s trusted lieutenants among the football coaching fraternity.

Despite never having worked together, Bbosa and Micho’s philosophy of the game is similar and they would complement each other well.

Besides the three, other outside contenders include Kefa Kisala and of course the current pair of Mubiru and Mbabazi although the football philosophy of the two is different from the Serb’s.